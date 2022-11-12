Chilly weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first snow of the season fell across the Tri-State overnight Friday night and into Saturday. Most of us picked up between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snow primarily stuck to grassy and elevated surfaces, but there were reports of a few slick spots on the roads. The southeast corner of the Tri-State, like Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties, also did not get quite as much snow as the rest of us because their temperatures were just a couple degrees higher, so they got some cold rain and wintry mix.

The snow showers moved out of our region before midday, but the clouds remained. With snow on the ground and no sunshine to melt it or warm us up, our temperatures remained near freezing most of the day, only reaching the mid 30s at best. That is a huge change from the upper 70s and low 80s many of us experienced earlier this week!

Overnight, the clouds will clear, but our temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s. Even a gentle breeze of 5 mph could drop our wind chills into the upper teens late tonight and early Sunday morning!

Sunday will be sunny, and as a result, it will also be a little warmer with high temperatures reaching the low 40s. However, our temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 20s Sunday night.

Monday will probably be the warmest day of the week, but our temperatures will still be about 10° below average, only reaching the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Another weather system will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now, it looks like that system will be mostly or completely rain for the Tri-State, but it may bring some snow to areas to our west-northwest. We will continue to monitor it closely.

As that system moves out, our skies will gradually turn mostly sunny again through the middle of the week, but our temperatures will also slowly drop. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Tuesday, low 40s Wednesday and Thursday, and we may only reach the upper 30s Friday and Saturday. The general temperature trend shows temperatures below average through Thanksgiving week.

