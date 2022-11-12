2 people shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating after two people were shot.

It happened shortly before noon Saturday.

Police say one person who was shot showed up to Dairy Queen, and another person who was shot was found in the 400 block of Ray Street.

Both men are now at the hospital. Police say they don’t think the injuries are life threatening.

They don’t believe anyone else is involved but are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.