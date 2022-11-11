Birthday Club
Veterans recognition event and resource fair held in Evansville

By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual veterans recognition event was held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday.

Veterans got in for free and had the opportunity to receive door prizes, gift cards and other resources. The goal was to promote food security in the veteran community, as well as show them an appreciation for their service.

David Cotton, a veteran and vendor at the event, says not many veterans were thanked for their services, especially during the Vietnam War, so it’s important they are acknowledged.

”I think it’s important for people to recognize those that came before them and to learn about the sacrifice, and blood, sweat, and tears they shed to make the nation what it is today,” Cotton said.

The University of Southern Indiana ROTC color guard and athletics department helped with the event by presenting the colors and helping veterans with mobility issues, among other things.

