Veterans to be honored at LST 325
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local veterans will be honored Friday morning on Evansville’s historic warship.
That’s LST 325 docked downtown.
Officials say the ceremony will include words from Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, a color guard, ringing of the ship’s bells, taps, and bagpipes.
Organizers say that starts at 11 a.m.
All are welcome aboard.
Prior to that event, there’s a Veterans Day breakfast at the Evansville Wartime Museum on Petersburg Road.
That’s from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The museum is open this weekend from noon to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.