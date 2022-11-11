Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Veterans to be honored at LST 325

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local veterans will be honored Friday morning on Evansville’s historic warship.

That’s LST 325 docked downtown.

Officials say the ceremony will include words from Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, a color guard, ringing of the ship’s bells, taps, and bagpipes.

Organizers say that starts at 11 a.m.

All are welcome aboard.

Prior to that event, there’s a Veterans Day breakfast at the Evansville Wartime Museum on Petersburg Road.

That’s from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The museum is open this weekend from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned semi at Watson and 41
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
Accident on Wabash and Lloyd Expressway
EPD: Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway
Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

Four Freedoms Veterans Parade happening Saturday
Parade set for Saturday to honor veterans
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Tell City
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Tell City
Holiday World going cashless
Holiday World going cashless
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Tell City
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Tell City