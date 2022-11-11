Veterans to be honored at LST 325

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local veterans will be honored Friday morning on Evansville’s historic warship.

That’s LST 325 docked downtown.

Officials say the ceremony will include words from Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, a color guard, ringing of the ship’s bells, taps, and bagpipes.

Organizers say that starts at 11 a.m.

All are welcome aboard.

Prior to that event, there’s a Veterans Day breakfast at the Evansville Wartime Museum on Petersburg Road.

That’s from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The museum is open this weekend from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.