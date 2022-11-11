Vanderburgh Co. new forensic building aids law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new forensic building in Vanderburgh County is set to help law enforcement in vehicle investigations.

Before the building existed, Vanderburgh County agencies were renting space from local businesses to take apart vehicles.

Police say it was impractical and time restrictive since they could only do it during operating hours.

Now, they have a place of their own that will provide a space for forensic investigations.

According to Sheriff Dave Wedding getting their own space has been years in the making.

“It allows us to give a complete evaluation of vehicles that are involved in fatality accidents, serious injury accidents, as well as vehicles that are considered a crime scene,” says Wedding.

The building will also be housing the sheriff’s office’s new armored car, something Sheriff Dave Wedding likes since it’s centrally located.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.