Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 13

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 13]

Only four southwestern Indiana teams remain in contention with each one slated to clash in regionals, while postseason football continues in Kentucky.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

You can check out the football previews from this week below:

[Castle football hosts familiar Bloomington South rival in regional championship]

[Regional rematch set between Memorial and East Central]

[Southridge football preps for 3A regional bout with Lawrenceburg]

[Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central]

Here’s a look at the games our crew will be following throughout the night:

  • Indiana Regional Championships
    • Class 5A Regional Finals: Bloomington South vs. Castle
    • Class 4A Regional Finals: East Central vs. Memorial
    • Class 3A Regional Finals: Lawrenceburg vs. Southridge (Saturday)
    • Class 2A Regional Finals: Mater Dei vs. Triton Central
  • Kentucky Second Round Playoffs
    • Class 6A Second Round Playoffs: Meade County vs. Henderson County
    • Class 6A Second Round Playoffs: Daviess County vs. Central Hardin
    • Class 5A Second Round Playoffs: Greenwood vs. Owensboro
    • Class 4A Second Round Playoffs: Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Warren East
    • Class 3A Second Round Playoffs: Hart County vs. Union County
    • Class 2A Second Round Playoffs: McLean County vs. Owensboro Catholic

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
Castle Signing Day - HANCOCK
Eight Castle athletes sign their National Letters of Intent
Mater Dei graduate celebrates 44 seasons on the Wildcats’ chain crew
Mater Dei graduate celebrates 44 seasons on the Wildcats’ chain crew
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing