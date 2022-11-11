Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 13

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 13]

Only four southwestern Indiana teams remain in contention with each one slated to clash in regionals, while postseason football continues in Kentucky.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

You can check out the football previews from this week below:

[Castle football hosts familiar Bloomington South rival in regional championship]

[Regional rematch set between Memorial and East Central]

[Southridge football preps for 3A regional bout with Lawrenceburg]

[Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central]

Here’s a look at the games our crew will be following throughout the night:

Indiana Regional Championships Class 5A Regional Finals: Bloomington South vs. Castle Class 4A Regional Finals: East Central vs. Memorial Class 3A Regional Finals: Lawrenceburg vs. Southridge (Saturday) Class 2A Regional Finals: Mater Dei vs. Triton Central

Kentucky Second Round Playoffs Class 6A Second Round Playoffs: Meade County vs. Henderson County Class 6A Second Round Playoffs: Daviess County vs. Central Hardin Class 5A Second Round Playoffs: Greenwood vs. Owensboro Class 4A Second Round Playoffs: Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Warren East Class 3A Second Round Playoffs: Hart County vs. Union County Class 2A Second Round Playoffs: McLean County vs. Owensboro Catholic



[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.