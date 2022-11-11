Second-half goal sends UE men’s soccer to MVC Championship final

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFIE) - A rocket off the foot of freshman Ola Arntsen and another clean sheet from graduate Alex Vidizzoni helped the University of Evansville men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Belmont in the MVC Championship semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Springfield, Mo.

Coming into the match seeing increased minutes over the second half of the season, Arntsen opened his college account, scoring for the first time in his UE career, on his only shot of the day. Graduate goalkeeper Alex Vidizzoni continued his top form, recording his third-straight shutout and the eighth clean sheet of his season, moving him into a tie for fourth in single-season shutouts at UE.

As had been true in the previous two meetings, the Aces and Bruins played a very closely matched contest in the first half. Playing to shutouts in both previous meetings this season, Evansville and Belmont recorded a combined six shots each in the opening 45 minutes with each team tallying three. Evansville was the only one to put a shot on goal, though, with sophomore Jose Vivas testing Belmont keeper in the 24th minute.

Much like the first half, the second period was evenly matched in shots, but two moments helped shape the outcome of the match. 10 minutes into the half, Belmont played the ball into the six and had a cross tipped away and knocked free from the box by the Aces defense, helping to avoid a Bruin breakthrough. Less than 10 minutes after Belmont’s chance, a moment of brilliance gave the Aces the lead. A ball into the box was headed out and took two bounces before Arntsen smashed a volley into the upper 90 with plenty of pace, putting UE up 1-0. Evansville nearly doubled its advantage a few minutes later as junior Kai Phillip got the ball in the box, but had his shot miss just wide. Following Arntsen’s goal, Belmont would take four shots, but put just one on-goal, an 82nd-minute attempt that Vidizzoni saved as the Aces captured the 1-0 win and a berth in the MVC Championship final.

Evansville will play top-seed and host Missouri State in Sunday’s final at 1 PM in Springfield, Mo.

