Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash.

It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave.

Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired.

They say they found that driver, Donna Landreth, inside her house around the corner on Kensington Avenue.

Police say she was unsteady on her feet and smelled like alcohol.

Officers says she nearly fell over a few times and failed field sobriety tests.

They say she told them she was aware she was in a crash because she “felt something.”

Police say Landreth refused to take a blood alcohol test.

She was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

