Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash

Donna Landreth
Donna Landreth(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash.

It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave.

Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired.

They say they found that driver, Donna Landreth, inside her house around the corner on Kensington Avenue.

Police say she was unsteady on her feet and smelled like alcohol.

Officers says she nearly fell over a few times and failed field sobriety tests.

They say she told them she was aware she was in a crash because she “felt something.”

Police say Landreth refused to take a blood alcohol test.

She was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned semi at Watson and 41
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
Accident on Wabash and Lloyd Expressway
EPD: Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Owensboro
Around 10,000 Fentanyl pills police say were found during a search on Powell Ave.
Police: Pills found in child’s toy during drug investigation, 4 arrested
Half marathon happening Saturday in Owensboro
Half marathon happening Saturday in Owensboro