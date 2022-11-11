Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Tell City
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say there was an officer involved shooting in Tell City.
Troopers say all officers are okay, but a suspect is dead.
Our crew has arrived on scene and can see Main Street is blocked off in front of the court house.
We are still waiting for more details, but our crew did see there was a crash behind the police station.
This is a developing story.
