Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say there was an officer involved shooting in Tell City.

Troopers say all officers are okay, but a suspect is dead.

Our crew has arrived on scene and can see Main Street is blocked off in front of the court house.

We are still waiting for more details, but our crew did see there was a crash behind the police station.

Crash near officer involved shooting in Tell City (WFIE)

This is a developing story.

Perry: ISP is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Tell City. All police officers involved are okay. The suspect is deceased. More details will follow. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) November 11, 2022

Main Street closed in Tell City due to police activity (WFIE)

Tell City Police station (Justin Morrison)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.