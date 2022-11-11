Parade set for Saturday to honor veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade will roll down West Franklin Street Saturday to honor our local heroes.

Parade resgistration starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the corner lot of the Lloyd and St. Joe.

Officials say the Grand Marshal is Jerry Blake.

He’s a North High School grad and served in the U.S. Army and Reserves for 40 years. He had two tours in Vietnam, one in Honduras, and one in Kuwait/Iraq.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. on West Franklin Street. It will be blocked off from St. Joe to Wabash Ave.

