Owensboro teacher wins “Oscar of Teaching”

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday.

Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”

She’s one of about 40 teachers in the country who have been honored for bringing out the best in everyone in her classroom.

She said she works the only way she knows after her own teachers brought out the best in her.

“I’m dyslexic... Learning wasn’t easy,” Buskill said. “Every single teacher along the way has put me where I am now.”

She said she wants to do the same for her own students.

“That’s what it’s all about, I mean I love them so much,” she said. “That’s what I’m excited to celebrate with them just showing them that hard work really pays off.”

Her colleagues said she constantly goes above and beyond to help her students, and they hope she can serve as an inspiration for other teachers the same way she is for her students.

