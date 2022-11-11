Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro teacher wins “Oscar of Teaching”

Charlotte Buskill was rewarded for her hard work on Thursday.
Charlotte Buskill was rewarded for her hard work on Thursday.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday.

Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”

She’s one of about 40 teachers in the country who have been honored for bringing out the best in everyone in her classroom.

She said she works the only way she knows after her own teachers brought out the best in her.

“I’m dyslexic... Learning wasn’t easy,” Buskill said. “Every single teacher along the way has put me where I am now.”

She said she wants to do the same for her own students.

“That’s what it’s all about, I mean I love them so much,” she said. “That’s what I’m excited to celebrate with them just showing them that hard work really pays off.”

Her colleagues said she constantly goes above and beyond to help her students, and they hope she can serve as an inspiration for other teachers the same way she is for her students.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
Overturned semi at Watson and 41
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor and Sheriff race
Douglas “Nathan” Phelps
Hopkins Co. authorities searching for man wanted in connection to deadly hit and run

Latest News

Morganfield City Council seat chosen by the flip of a coin
Coin toss decides seat for Morganfield City Council
Accident on Wabash and Lloyd Expressway
EPD: Crews respond to three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue of Flags
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
Morganfield City Council seat chosen by the flip of a coin
Morganfield City Council seat chosen by the flip of a coin