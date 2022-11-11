Birthday Club
Newburgh man found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl

Nicolas C. Alvarez(WFIE)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man has been found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County.

On Thursday, 29-year-old Nicholas C. Alverez was found guild by a Posey County jury of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug felony.

Alvarez was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task Force in October of 2020, apart of an undercover drug operation called, “Operation Aftershock.”

After hearing the evidence over two days, the jury found Alvarez guilty of selling heroin to an undercover informant in February and March of 2020.

Alvarez is scheduled to be sentenced on December 8.

Alvarez faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison under Indiana law.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

