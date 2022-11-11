Holiday World going cashless

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is going cashless next year.

Officials say this means cash won’t be accepted. They say it will help made a huge difference in their serving time, and will make for smoother operations.

They will accept all major credit cards, Apple and Google pay, and Holi-cash. If you do have cash, you’ll be able to load it onto a ReadyCARD at kiosks located around the park.

If there’s still money on it when your trip is over, it’s still good to use anywhere credit cards are accepted.

