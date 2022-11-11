Half marathon happening Saturday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some road closures go into effect in Owensboro early Saturday morning for the Wendell Foster Half Marathon

Officials say only two roads will be fully closed. They are JR Miller Boulevard, from 20th Street to Salem Drive, and Veterans Boulevard.

They will be closed from 7 a.m. to at least 11 a.m.

Officials say all of these other roads will be passable, but drivers should avoid all of them if possible.

You can expect delays as the race is taking place.

