First flakes of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures began to slide on Friday afternoon as a cold front dipped south of the Tri-State. Low temperatures overnight will sink into the low 30s and upper 20s. A fast-moving weather maker will swing through the area on Saturday morning. Light snow/snow showers will be possible, but warm ground temperatures should keep anything from sticking our causing travel troubles. We may see a light dusting on elevated surfaces by Saturday morning. Mainly cloudy, windy and cold through the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Skies will clear Saturday night, and lows will drop into the mid 20s on Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny and very cold with a high of 42. The normal high is 60. More rain/snow chances arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Daily highs will stay in the 40s and lows will drop into the upper 20s each day.

