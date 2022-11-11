Birthday Club
EPD: Crews respond to three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue of Flags

Accident on Wabash and Lloyd Expressway
Accident on Wabash and Lloyd Expressway(WFIE)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities confirmed an accident at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue of Flags Thursday night.

Dispatch confirmed a call for an accident with unknown injuries at 6:45 p.m.

Our crew on scene confirmed this accident occurred in the westbound left turn lane on the Lloyd Expressway. They say fire, AMR and Evansville Police were on scene.

Crews told 14 News on scene the driver of the third car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, while other people in the front two cars were uninjured.

We will update this story once more information is available.

