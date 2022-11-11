EPD: Crews respond to three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue of Flags

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities confirmed an accident at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue of Flags Thursday night.

Dispatch confirmed a call for an accident with unknown injuries at 6:45 p.m.

Our crew on scene confirmed this accident occurred in the westbound left turn lane on the Lloyd Expressway. They say fire, AMR and Evansville Police were on scene.

Crews told 14 News on scene the driver of the third car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, while other people in the front two cars were uninjured.

We will update this story once more information is available.

