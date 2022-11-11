Eight Castle athletes sign their National Letters of Intent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The college sports fall signing period is upon us, and Thursday was a big day at Castle High School, where eight Knights, from various sports, signed their national letters of intent, to play at the college level.

In golf, Hailey Kirkland signed with Marian University, while Sami Lawrence put pen to paper with IUPUI golf. Castle softball had 3 signees: Brooklyn Ballis is headed to Northern Kentucky, Molly Bartz is going to McKendree, and Lauren Pellerito will stay close to home, and attend Kentucky Wesleyan. In soccer, Karoline Bachelder signed with U-Indy. In the pool, Madelyn Porter is going to swim at Vanderbilt next year. Finally, in baseball, pitcher Cameron Tilly is going to play at Auburn, next spring.

“All the SEC schools have nice facilities, but the coaches I really connected with them and they have a plan for me, so that’s really what I liked best about Auburn,” said Tilly. “The class ahead of me was a top 10 recruiting class. We have a top 10 recruiting class, so I’m really excited about what we’re gonna do.”

“It’s a really crazy story. I had my latest surgery last January and was actually released to run last May. I could run and jump for the first time in four years, so that was great,” said Sami Lawrence, who signed at IUPUI. “Golf was a great mental release for me. I had to get my mind off volleyball, so I picked up golf and it was great, so I took off running with it.”

“I went on a campus visit, and as soon as I stepped on campus, I loved everything about it,” said Castle softball player Brooklyn Ballis, who will attend NKU. “The facilities were so nice. The coaches were so welcoming and when I met the team, I just felt like I was home.”

Congrats to everyone who signed their national letters of intent.

