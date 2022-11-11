Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Eight Castle athletes sign their National Letters of Intent

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The college sports fall signing period is upon us, and Thursday was a big day at Castle High School, where eight Knights, from various sports, signed their national letters of intent, to play at the college level.

In golf, Hailey Kirkland signed with Marian University, while Sami Lawrence put pen to paper with IUPUI golf. Castle softball had 3 signees: Brooklyn Ballis is headed to Northern Kentucky, Molly Bartz is going to McKendree, and Lauren Pellerito will stay close to home, and attend Kentucky Wesleyan. In soccer, Karoline Bachelder signed with U-Indy. In the pool, Madelyn Porter is going to swim at Vanderbilt next year. Finally, in baseball, pitcher Cameron Tilly is going to play at Auburn, next spring.

“All the SEC schools have nice facilities, but the coaches I really connected with them and they have a plan for me, so that’s really what I liked best about Auburn,” said Tilly. “The class ahead of me was a top 10 recruiting class. We have a top 10 recruiting class, so I’m really excited about what we’re gonna do.”

“It’s a really crazy story. I had my latest surgery last January and was actually released to run last May. I could run and jump for the first time in four years, so that was great,” said Sami Lawrence, who signed at IUPUI. “Golf was a great mental release for me. I had to get my mind off volleyball, so I picked up golf and it was great, so I took off running with it.”

“I went on a campus visit, and as soon as I stepped on campus, I loved everything about it,” said Castle softball player Brooklyn Ballis, who will attend NKU. “The facilities were so nice. The coaches were so welcoming and when I met the team, I just felt like I was home.”

Congrats to everyone who signed their national letters of intent.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned semi at Watson and 41
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon.
Dispatch: Man hit by vehicle in Warrick Co.
Accident on Wabash and Lloyd Expressway
EPD: Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway
Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

Mater Dei graduate celebrates 44 seasons on the Wildcats’ chain crew
Mater Dei graduate celebrates 44 seasons on the Wildcats’ chain crew
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
Mater Dei graduate celebrates 44 seasons on the Wildcats’ chain crew
Mater Dei graduate celebrates 44 seasons on the Wildcats’ chain crew