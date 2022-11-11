Birthday Club
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing

Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County running back Bryson Parm was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,523 total votes.

Parm was an unstoppable force on the ground last week, carrying the ball 32 times for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers to a hard-fought 34-27 victory over North Hardin.

Daviess County is set to take on Central Hardin on Friday night.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

