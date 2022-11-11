Birthday Club
Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Owensboro

Crumbl Cookies
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro is about to open a Crumbl Cookies location on November 18.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening week menu will include 6 of the over 200 weekly rotating flavors.

Customers can order in-person during the five business days of grand opening.

Delivery, Curside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will begin November 23 and be available on the Crumbl app and online at Crumbl.com.

