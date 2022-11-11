Castle performing at Bands of America Grand Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Tri-State is sending the best of luck to Castle Band as they perform at the Bands of America Grand Nationals.

Their performance was held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday just before 5 p.m.

Bands from all across the country will be competing.

First-year directors Ethan Wilkinson and Grand Winternheimer are leading the 280 performers.

Castle Bands placed fifth in the state at the ISSMA finals last weekend.

