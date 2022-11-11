Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Car pulled from Saline River near Union Co.

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews pulled a car from the Saline River Thursday.

That’s a river that feeds into the Ohio River, very close to Union County.

The Uniontown Water Rescue Squad and the Shawneetown Fire Department shared photos.

The show crews dressed in scuba gear to get the car out.

Officials say three departments were called in to remove it.

They didn’t say how the car got there.

Car pulled from Saline River
Car pulled from Saline River

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned semi at Watson and 41
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon.
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
Accident on Wabash and Lloyd Expressway
EPD: Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway
Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
Person arrested after crash into business
Person arrested after crash into business
Car pulled from Saline River
Car pulled from Saline River
11/11 Sunrise Headlines
11/11 Sunrise Headlines