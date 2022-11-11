Car pulled from Saline River near Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews pulled a car from the Saline River Thursday.

That’s a river that feeds into the Ohio River, very close to Union County.

The Uniontown Water Rescue Squad and the Shawneetown Fire Department shared photos.

The show crews dressed in scuba gear to get the car out.

Officials say three departments were called in to remove it.

They didn’t say how the car got there.

Car pulled from Saline River

