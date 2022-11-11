Breezy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the lower 60s. There is a 20% chance of morning rain then temps will be falling into the lower 50s during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy and colder as lows cascade into the upper 20s. There is a chance of scattered snow after midnight.

Saturday, scattered snow possible early then becoming partly sunny and brisk as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Saturday night, clear and cold as lows dip into the lower 20s. This will be the coldest air since early March and the first-time high temps will be in the 40s since early April.

Sunday, sunny and cold as high temps remain in the lower 40s.

