Arrest made after crash into business
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a business.
It happened at the Line-X building on West Division Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say two vehicles were going west when one hit the other, causing it to hit business.
A media report shows 37-year-old David Starks knew the other driver and ran into her.
Authorities say Starks’ vehicle spun out a block later.
We’re told no one was hurt.
Starks is booked into jail on no bond.
