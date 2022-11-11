Arrest made after crash into business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a business.

It happened at the Line-X building on West Division Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two vehicles were going west when one hit the other, causing it to hit business.

A media report shows 37-year-old David Starks knew the other driver and ran into her.

Authorities say Starks’ vehicle spun out a block later.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Starks is booked into jail on no bond.

David Starks (Vanderburgh County Jail)

