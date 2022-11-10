YWCA Evansville hosts first holiday luncheon since pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - YWCA Evansville held its “Taste and Treasures Holiday Luncheon” on Wednesday.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of the YWCA and the women they serve. It included announcements of renovations they have made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of those renovations included a playground and lounge area with plans to renovate a shelter commercial kitchen in the future. This was also the first luncheon not affected by the pandemic.

“As soon as I got to the podium I could not contain my excitement,” YWCA Evansville CEO Erika Taylor said. “I saw all of the faces looking back at me because we had not had an event in three years. This event three years ago is the last event we had. And so to be able to be here today, bringing all of our friends and donors together, is just a great feeling.”

The “Woman On A Mission” award was also presented to Lynn Miller Pease and Diane Clements Boyd for their work in eliminating racism and empowering women.

