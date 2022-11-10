Vanderburgh County Health Department reveals new mobile health clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department unveiled its new mobile health clinic vehicle on Thursday.

The new van will allow the Health Department to go out into the community and provide free services to those who may not be able to travel easily.

Inside the vehicle is two clinic areas that will provide space for officials to provide immunization resources among other services. The van could hold nurses, administrative aides, as well as disease investigation specialists.

“People need good health care and we need to provide those services where people live, where people work, where people play, where people go to school,” VCHD administrator Joe Gries said. “So we can take our services to them and that covers a lot of folks that may not be able to come to us.”

The Health Department paid for the mobile health clinic with the help of an immunization grant.

