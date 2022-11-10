UE men’s basketball opens Ragland era with season-opening road victory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the college basketball season now in full swing, eyes in the Tri-State have been on the University of Evansville men’s basketball team as the Purple Aces begin a new era with first-year coach David Ragland at the helm. On Monday, the Purple Aces lived up to the hype.

The Aces proved themselves in their road test against Miami (Ohio,) staying locked in and winning 78-74 over the RedHawks on Monday night. UE is already off to a better start after only winning one of its previous seven non-conference road games.

Redshirt senior guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. was the leader of the night with 23 points in his first official contest in purple and orange.

“We know it’s going to be a long rollercoaster, just staying focused with everything,” Strawbridge Jr. said. “But it was definitely a good win to start the year.”

“On the road, it’s always tough,” UE fifth-year guard Marvin Coleman II said. “The refs might not give us calls, the hostile environment, everything like that. We just have to band together. To have that and then carry that momentum into 3-4 days of preparation for Saint Louis. Obviously, they’re a top-30 team, so that’s something we’re pretty hyped for.”

“They’re fast, they’re physical, they have a really good point guard,” Ragland said. “14 assists, zero turnovers, which some teams don’t do, but one individual did. We just have to do what we do well.”

The Purple Aces will head to Saint Louis on Saturday night.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

