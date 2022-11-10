Birthday Club
Tri-State families enjoy last day of warm weather before cold air arrives

Tri-State families enjoy last day of warm weather before cold air arrives
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marks the last warm day before a blast of cold air settles into the Tri-State.

Our crews found some people who spent the day at the park and riverfront soaking in the sun. Molly Marshall, a mother of two young boys, decided to spend the day at Mickey’s Kingdom in Evansville.

Marshall says that it’s easier to be out and about with two little ones when the weather is warm, but she is prepared for temperatures to drop.

“I’m kind of a wimp when it comes to being out in the cold too long but these guys will be out no matter what, so yeah – we will enjoy it,” Marshall said. “We’ll try to make the best of it no matter what.”

Marshall says she has bought winter clothes and snow pants for the kids to play outside in the upcoming cold weather.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

