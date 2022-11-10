Birthday Club
Traffic alert for water main work

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a traffic alert for drivers on the west side of Vanderburgh County.

The work on Broadway Avenue at Strueh Hendricks Road is pushed back until Tuesday.

Crews are putting in a new water main. Officials expect it to take about 16 days.

Drivers will be alerted to the closure at Schutte Road and Posey County Line.

You just won’t be able to pass the work at Strueh Hendricks..

Elf Academy returns to CMOE
First of 6 service access fairs happening in Evansville
