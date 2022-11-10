Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Southridge football preps for 3A regional bout with Lawrenceburg

Southridge football preps for 3A regional bout with Lawrenceburg
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - With several teams squaring off this weekend in IHSAA football regionals, the Southridge Raiders will be hosting Lawrenceburg for the chance to advance to the semi-state round.

Last Friday, the Raiders beat Heritage Hills for the second time this season, winning 42-14 to take home the 3A sectional championship. Southridge did so with a 35-point onslaught in the first half that comprised of three touchdown passes, including two scores over 50 yards.

The Raiders are known for their Wing-T rushing attack, but they have been very good at picking when to throw the ball, and quarterback Hudson Allen has been very efficient in finding his playmakers.

“We haven’t hit as many explosive plays in the run game as maybe we typically do in a year, but we’ve had a ton of them in the pass game,” Southridge head football coach Scott Buening said. “Corydon Central, for example, they did a whole lot to take [Reid Schroeder] away, and overplayed a lot of the things that we like to do with them. But that also opened up the passing game and we were able to push the ball downfield, and we had three or four 50-plus yard passes. This team has done a great job of how we’re being defended. We have a toolbox that we can go to.”

“This is what your whole season leads up to,” Southridge senior lineman Luke Meyer said. “So when you finally get to see all the hard work and determination pay out, as well as last week with a trophy, it starts to get really fun.”

The Raiders will face off against Lawrenceburg at Raider Field on Saturday.

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor and Sheriff race
Hopkins Co. authorities investigating fatal hit and run
Evan Terhune
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central
Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central
Southridge football preps for 3A regional bout with Lawrenceburg
Southridge football preps for 3A regional bout with Lawrenceburg
Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central
Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central
Regional rematch set between Memorial and East Central
Regional rematch set between Memorial and East Central