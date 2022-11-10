Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
Overturned semi at Watson and 41
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor and Sheriff race
Evan Terhune
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.
National Park Service waiving fees on Veterans Day; unveils free lifetime military pass
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo completed
Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo completed