Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo set for Thursday afternoon

Previous implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Previous implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - More of the old Spottsville Bridge is coming down Thursday.

The east pier will be imploded at 2 p.m. as phase four of the project.

[Previous: Large truss imploded at Spottsville Bridge]

Kentucky Transportation Officials say there will be a short term closure of US 60, KY 2243 and KY 1078. It should last about 15 minutes.

They say there is a 250 foot restricted area around the removal site.

Officials say there is no planned viewing area.

