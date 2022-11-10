Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo set for Thursday afternoon

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - More of the old Spottsville Bridge is coming down Thursday.

The east pier will be imploded at 2 p.m. as phase four of the project.

Kentucky Transportation Officials say there will be a short term closure of US 60, KY 2243 and KY 1078. It should last about 15 minutes.

They say there is a 250 foot restricted area around the removal site.

Officials say there is no planned viewing area.

