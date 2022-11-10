Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo set for Thursday afternoon
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - More of the old Spottsville Bridge is coming down Thursday.
The east pier will be imploded at 2 p.m. as phase four of the project.
[Previous: Large truss imploded at Spottsville Bridge]
Kentucky Transportation Officials say there will be a short term closure of US 60, KY 2243 and KY 1078. It should last about 15 minutes.
They say there is a 250 foot restricted area around the removal site.
Officials say there is no planned viewing area.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.