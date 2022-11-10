New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People are feeling the effects of the housing instability that has rocked cities across the U.S.

This issue is fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Evansville city officials are hoping to fill part of that gap with a new low-income housing complex set to break ground soon.

“It’s real exciting that so much has happened in Jacobsville,” said Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development Kelley Coures.

It’s the latest project that the city of Evansville is collaborating on to address a dire need, low-income senior housing.

“So this is an addition to the affordable housing picture of Evansville,” Coures said. “During the pandemic, a lot of people suffered housing instability. Hopefully, this project will fill that gap.”

The housing project is called Baker Flats. It’s another piece of Jacobsville that’s being developed to benefit the people living in Evansville.

The developers for the project also developed the forge, which focuses on workforce housing.

“This is strictly for low-income and mostly senior,” Coures said.

The project has been in the works since 2019. Officials are hoping to break ground in early December.

“The money is all in place, so we’re just waiting on a notice to proceed from HUD, and we can go ahead and get that project started,” Coures said.

When finished, it will house 51 people.

The complex will have 17 studio apartments, 28 one-bedroom apartments and 6 two-bedroom apartments.

The housing will have an application, as standard for all low-income housing, when it’s available.

Construction is held up currently while they wait to sign a contract, in which the city of Evansville will use $1.85 million of funding from HUD to support the project.

Coures says when construction begins, the build should take an estimated 18 months.

