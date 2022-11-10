Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mostly Sunny, Mild

Colder Saturday & Sunday
11/9 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/9 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This may be the final day of the year in the mid-70s as temps remain 15-18 degrees above normal. The record high is 78-degrees set in 2020 and 1902. Mostly sunny and mild as high temps climb back into the mid-70 to upper 70s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the upper 40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the low to mid-50s.  There is a 20% chance of morning rain then temps will slowly be falling into the upper 40s during the afternoon. Friday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows cascade into the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and brisk as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Saturday night, clear and cold as lows dip into the lower 20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cold as high temps remain in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor and Sheriff race
Hopkins Co. authorities investigating fatal hit and run
Evan Terhune
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

11/9 14 First Alert Sunrise
Still unseasonably warm Thursday, big temperature drop by the weekend
14 First Alert 11/9 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/9 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/9 at 4pm
14 First Alert 11/9 at 4pm
11/9 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/9 14 First Alert Sunrise