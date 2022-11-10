Mostly Sunny, Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This may be the final day of the year in the mid-70s as temps remain 15-18 degrees above normal. The record high is 78-degrees set in 2020 and 1902. Mostly sunny and mild as high temps climb back into the mid-70 to upper 70s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the upper 40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the low to mid-50s. There is a 20% chance of morning rain then temps will slowly be falling into the upper 40s during the afternoon. Friday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows cascade into the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and brisk as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Saturday night, clear and cold as lows dip into the lower 20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cold as high temps remain in the lower 40s.

