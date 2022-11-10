Mater Dei eying for third straight 2A regional win over Triton Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei football team is heading to its fourth straight regional championship on Friday night.

Once again, the Wildcats are heading to Fairland to take on Triton Central, which is a team they have faced in their last three regional title games.

“They’re extremely well coached, they’ve got 20 out of 22 starters back, and those starters have gotten much better, bigger, stronger, and they’re very aggressive,” Mater Dei head football coach Mike Goebel said.

The Wildcats will be on the road taking on the Tigers, but Goebel says they are not phased by the road trips.

“We did travel a lot last year and it turned out to be an exciting year,” he said.

Mater Dei sits with a 9-3 record after a 35-0 shutout victory over North Posey in the 2A sectional championship last Friday. Senior running back Joey Pierre says the victory over the Vikings gives them an edge.

“We’re playing with confidence, but also keeping our heads down,” Pierre said. “We’re just working hard and we have one goal in mind and we’re just going to play as hard as we can on the field Friday night and see how it goes.”

The game is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.