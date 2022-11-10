Birthday Club
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.

By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion.

14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry.

Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.

They grow it for both medical and recreational use, and they say people in Illinois can too.

Verano is hosting a job fair in Olney and Mount Carmel this weekend to educate people on the kind of work they would do.

As a cultivation plant, the Albion center is where people would be working directly with the plants.

Michael Evans, the Vice President of Talent Acquisition, says they have been operational in Albion for a few years now.

“We are very much a part of that community,” Evans said. “And really giving people jobs that I think in many ways they didn’t know they needed.”

The job fair will be held on Saturday at the Olney Best Western, and at the Rosati’s Pizza Banquet Hall on Monday.

Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo completed
Hopkins Co. authorities searching for man wanted in connection to deadly hit and run
HCHS receives $3.9M grant for renovations to CTE program
Dispatch: Man hit by vehicle in Warrick Co.
