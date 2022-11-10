Justin Elpers wins Vanderburgh County Commissioner seat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council member Justin Elpers won his race for a Vanderburgh County Commissioner seat.

This means the Republican Party will hold a caucus to choose someone to serve out the rest of Elpers’ term on the City Council.

Officials say no date has been set right now, but they want to do it before the end of 2022.

