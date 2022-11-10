Birthday Club
Justin Elpers wins Vanderburgh County Commissioner seat

Justin Elpers
Justin Elpers(Facebook: Friends of Justin Elpers)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council member Justin Elpers won his race for a Vanderburgh County Commissioner seat.

This means the Republican Party will hold a caucus to choose someone to serve out the rest of Elpers’ term on the City Council.

Officials say no date has been set right now, but they want to do it before the end of 2022.

