Henderson Community College plans to use state grant to expand resources in FAME program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Community College received a hefty check from Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday in the presence of students that will be impacted by the funds.

Josh Moore, a first-year student at HCC, is a part of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program. Moore attended the event where the Governor provided a $650,000 check to the FAME program.

“I feel like this program is going to change my life and the way I’m going,” said Moore. “He’s going to allow people to be able to go into these future semesters and years that it’s just going to help out the job market better.”

The FAME program is a chance for students to work and learn in the manufacturing field. FAME students are sponsored by a company in their field and spend their semester learning in the classroom on some days, and getting hands-on experience on the other.

HCC President Jason Warren says the funding from the Governor will help them expand the resources available for FAME.

“We’re going to be able to double the capacity of all of our labs and add an 8-works station robotics lab as well,” said Warren. “So this is a transformational opportunity to all programs and our college "

Warren says a lot of great things are happening in the state and in Henderson, and he’s glad that Henderson Community College gets to be a part of it.

Click here to learn more about the HCC FAME Program.

