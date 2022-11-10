Birthday Club
HCHS receives $3.9M grant for renovations to CTE program

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving more funding to local schools and colleges.

Henderson County High School is the latest, receiving a $3.9 million grant.

Faculty say the funds will go towards major renovations and improvements for their career technical education (CTE) program.

The CTE program is one that provides students with the opportunity to take up a trade, whether in welding, pre-law or nursing.

Amanda Lacer, the principal of the program, says this is much needed to help students fulfill the goals of the program.

“The goal of CTE is to provide students an avenue to succeed in reaching their goals,” Lacer said. “We want every student to succeed, we want excellence for every student, we want it to be their choice and we want to help our community.”

Lacer says the school applied for the Governor’s grant a couple of years ago, and she’s looking forward to seeing how the renovations impact the student’s learning experience.

Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo completed
Hopkins Co. authorities searching for man wanted in connection to deadly hit and run
Dispatch: Man hit by vehicle in Warrick Co.
