Haubstadt man accused of sending inappropriate photo to underage girl
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they started an investigation in October of a Haubstadt man who was accused of sending an inappropriate picture via social media to a minor.
Troopers say 21-year-old Dustin Bratcher, of Haubstadt, sent the photo in June to a girl under the age of 16.
They say Bratcher turned himself to the Pike County Jail Wednesday and posted bond.
He’s charged with Dissemination of Harmful Material to a Minor, which is a Level 6 Felony
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.