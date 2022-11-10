Haubstadt man accused of sending inappropriate photo to underage girl

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they started an investigation in October of a Haubstadt man who was accused of sending an inappropriate picture via social media to a minor.

Troopers say 21-year-old Dustin Bratcher, of Haubstadt, sent the photo in June to a girl under the age of 16.

They say Bratcher turned himself to the Pike County Jail Wednesday and posted bond.

He’s charged with Dissemination of Harmful Material to a Minor, which is a Level 6 Felony

