'Guest Bartenders Night' benefits Henderson non-profit
By Travis Onyett
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization was highlighted during “Guest Bartenders Night” at the Henderson Brewing Company on Wednesday.

At the event, 10% of the sales will go toward the organization, while 100% of tips given to the bar will also go to the Chloe Randolph Organization. Live music was also at the event.

The non-profit is planning to use this event to fund a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Kristie Randolph, executive director of the Chloe Randolph Organization, explains that domestic violence has increased in Henderson, and so has the need for a safe space for victims.

“We are in dire need for a shelter or transitional housing,” Randolph said. “So we’re really grateful for Zach and other owners of the business that are actually supporting us in this endeavor.”

The Chloe Randolph Organization hopes to build a shelter sometime in 2023. They encourage anyone willing to help to donate money and useful items for the shelter.

