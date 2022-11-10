Birthday Club
Frigid weekend ahead

Coldest temps since March possible.
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday will likely be the last sunny and warm day in the Tri-State for at least the next week.   A cold front will head toward the area on Friday.  Temperatures will start in the mid 40s and may rise to near 60 before falling in the afternoon.  An isolated shower or two is possible as the front moves through, but generally dry conditions continue through the day and evening .  Some showers possible late Friday night through early Saturday morning.  Much colder on Saturday with lows near 30 and highs around 40.  The cold air will settle in for much of the the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 20s from Sunday through next week. Scattered showers possible again on Tuesday.

