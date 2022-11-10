First of 6 service access fairs happening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is hosting an “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night.

The event will take place at the CK Newsome Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six Access to Service Fair events throughout the upcoming winter season.

Participants will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customer service representatives about their accounts.

Representatives from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be present.

Dates for five more events are as follows:

Thursday, December 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, February 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will offer free bus rides for all passengers on event days.

Valid photo ID and copy of utility bill are not required, but might be helpful for some agencies.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.