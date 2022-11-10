Birthday Club
Evansville family expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday.

Evansville Garage Door sits close to where the Morton Avenue warehouse burned down in October.

EFD crews worked to protect the family-owned business.

Cookies were hand-delivered for crews to enjoy.

