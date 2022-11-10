Elf Academy returns to CMOE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Pole needs you to become one of Santa’s elves.

The Children’s Museum of Evansville is hosting their “Elf Academy” in one month.

They say kids will learn the magic secrets of becoming one of Santa’s elves.

You’ll learn things like magic mountain sliding, snowball tossing, and cookie decorating.

Once training is complete you’ll earn your honorary elf badge.

That’s happening December 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Click here for more information.

