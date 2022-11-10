Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips

Holiday travelers plan to spend $1,500 on average this season
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:

  • Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.
  • Begin saving now for holiday trips
  • Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card
  • Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage 

The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include: 

  • Driving instead of flying
  • Staying with friends and family instead of hotels
  • Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees 

You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
Overturned semi at Watson and 41
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor and Sheriff race
Evan Terhune
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Vanderburgh County Health Department reveals new mobile health clinic
Vanderburgh County Health Department reveals new mobile health clinic
Evansville family expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
Evansville family expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges to biggest gains in years; Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury: Filmmaker Paul Haggis liable for $7.5M in rape suit
Dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon.
Dispatch: Man hit by vehicle in Warrick Co.