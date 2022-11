UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The sixth seat for Morganfield City Council ended in a tie.

The Union County Clerk says Mike Moore and Suzanne Car each had 413 votes.

Thursday morning, there was coin toss to determine the winner, and the Clerk says Mike Moore won.

We’ll have more on the story tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.