Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A retired Evansville doctor celebrated a major milestone with his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Doctor John Bender is a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II and the Korean Conflict where he was a medical officer.

He moved to Evansville with his wife in the 1950s and began his urology practice.

He worked as a doctor for over 40 years.

Bender says after testing positive for COVID-19, he never imagined he would live to be 100 years old.

Although Bender says there is no secret formula for long life, maintaining good health is important.

“You’re not going to like hearing this, but whatever your weight was when you got out of college it should be your goal,” Bender said. “If you get over that weight, you are not going get beyond 90.”

Dr. Bender celebrated with friends and family and says he looking to live many more years.

