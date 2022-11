BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Check your Powerball lottery ticket because a $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Boonville.

Lottery officials report it was purchased at the Chuckles on West Main Street.

After reaching $2 billion, a winner was announced on Tuesday, so the Powerball jackpot for Saturday is now at $47 million.

