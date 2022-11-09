Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Voters made up their minds in the 2022 Election.

In the Tri-State there was a long wait for results out of Vanderburgh County. Several big races were also decided in Henderson County.

We are getting a look at projected winners in the national races too, like those in Texas, Florida and New York.

A traffic alert on the Twin Bridges starts Wednesday morning.

Crews will be clearing up trash on the southbound side, so you’ll want to plan ahead for your morning commute.

You may have shared with loved ones what you would do if you won the Powerball, unless you bought your ticket in California, well those dreams are not going to be coming a reality.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Evansville police report Brumitt is accused of hitting woman in the head, pointing gun at her.
EPD: Man arrested for aggravated battery after woman shot in hand
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Kentucky Governor visits the Tri-State area
Kentucky Gov. visits the Tri-State area
Kentucky Governor visits the Tri-State area
Kentucky Governor visit parts of the state
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race