Still unseasonably warm Thursday, big temperature drop by the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ample sunshine and a warm breeze from the south pushed our temperatures into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A few locations on the southern end of the Tri-State even broke into the low 80s!

We will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by early Thursday morning under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will be another beautiful and unseasonably warm day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s, which is about 15° above average for this time of year!

Changes arrive Friday as a cold front moves in from the west at the same time as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move north out of Florida and into Georgia. It is possible a few showers from the outer edge of Nicole may reach the southeast portion of the Tri-State late Thursday night into Friday morning, but the cold front moving in from the west will then quickly push Nicole eastward and away from our region.

Along with pushing the rain from Nicole out of the Tri-State, that cold front will put a stop to the flow of warm air that has kept us so mild this week, ushering in much colder air from the northwest instead.

Veterans Day will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As that flow of cold air continues, our temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest days we have seen in eight months (since March 12) with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

That chilly air will hang around for a while. Another weather system may bring us a chance of scattered showers Tuesday, but not major changes to our temperatures. Highs remain in the mid 40s through the middle of next week, and our temperatures are trending colder than average into the start of Thanksgiving week.

